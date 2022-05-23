MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Public Schools Board of Education will begin its first round of in-person interviews on Monday to choose its next superintendent.

School officials hope to narrow down its list of candidates soon.

The current Superintendent, Ronald Drzewicki, announced his retirement earlier this year after spending eight years in the district. Drzewicki retires at the end of August.

Beginning Monday, officials with the board will start their search for his replacement by having three of the current six candidates interview.

According to officials with the board, interviews will start at 5:10 p.m. and will be held in person at Mason City Hall located at 201 Ash Street #2a, Mason, MI.

Monday Interviewees:

Matthew Stuard (5:10 pm)

Stuard is the current Executive Director of Curriculum for Mason Public Schools. According to a press release, he has a master’s degree.

Kevin Dufresne (6:10 p.m.)

Dufresne is the current Principal at Mason’s Steele Elementary and also has a master’s degree.

James Cracraft (7:20 p.m.)

Cracraft is the current Superintendent at Clinton Community Schools in Clinton, Michigan. He also has a master’s degree.

On Tuesday, the board will interview three additional candidates who are all currently assistant superintendents at districts in Chelsea, Novi, and Warren, Michigan.

Tuesday Interviewees:

Kimberly Pawluliewicz, Ed.S., Superintendent, Fitzgerald Public Schools, Warren, MI

Marcus Kaemming, MA, Assistant Superintendent, Chelsea School District, Chelsea, MI

Gary Kinzer, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent, Novi Community School District, Novi, MI

Officials hope to narrow down this list of six to host then second-round interviews which are scheduled for Wednesday, June 1.