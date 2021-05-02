Mason Spring Fling Festival helps showcase small businesses

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)—More than 150 small businesses brought the Ingham County Fairgrounds to life today. It’s all part of the Mason Spring Fling and vendors say it brought a much-needed sense of normalcy.

“I think people want to get around and get some fresh air and mingle a little bit you know,” said, Owner of My Dad’s Butterflies, Linda Jones.

Jones is a small business owner. She takes recycled bottles and by hand turns them into butterflies. It’s not quite a caterpillar coming out of a cacoon, but Jones says it’s her life’s work.

“I just thought this is the most amazing thing because you can’t tell that they are made from bottles.”

However, because of the pandemic business has been tough.

“Last year was a total washout. I had 18 shows scheduled and when I came up to Michigan they were all canceled,” said Jones.

That’s why today’s event was so important for vendors, including for people like Nicolette Skerrette who started her own homemade cocktail business in the middle of a pandemic. She says events like this are so important about getting the word out about her product.

“It’s just really nice. One of my biggest things is being able to talk to the customers and explain my product and you know share the information with them directly,” said the Owner of Twisted Craft Cocktails, Nicolette Skerrette.

Organizers of the event say seeing people outside and having a good time is what today is all about.

“It’s just really exciting to see the turnout. We have an amazing number of people here shopping and visiting and it’s just a really really fantastic thing to see,” said Executive Director for the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce, Sarah Russell.

Jones hopes this is just the beginning of a fresh start for small businesses and Michiganders.

“Oh I think this is going to be a fabulous year for everybody. I really do.”