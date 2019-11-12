UPDATE: Mason woman sues Mcdonald’s for sexual harassment claims

UPDATE: A week after McDonald’s fired its CEO for having a relationship with an employee, former workers at the fast-food chain want the company to crack down on sexual harassment in all its restaurants.

The story is gaining national attention and was just featured on CBS Evening News.

On Tuesday, former McDonald’s employee Jenna Ries filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s and one of its Michigan franchisees. She’s one of at least 50 workers who have filed sexual harassment charges against the company with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or in state courts over the past three years.

The suit comes as hundreds of McDonald’s workers in Michigan are protesting what they call the company’s tolerance of harassment and low wages.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wage increases and the right to form a union.



Those are the reasons hundreds of Mcdonald’s workers took to the streets of Detroit and Flint today.



Jenna Rise from Mason is speaking out for a different reason.



Jenna used to work at the Mcdonalds on Cedar st in Mason.



She says she faced constant harassment and was propositioned for sex by a co-worker.



She filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and the owners of the franchise.



She’s asking for at least $5M in damages.



“I was constantly touched throughout my entire shift”



Jenna Ries started working at Mason Mcdonald’s back in 2017.



She says that’s when the harassment started and then went on for more than a year.

“It started, like I said, it started off little things like just touching me on the shoulder or something like that. And then it escalated. You know, I was constantly being groped, called horrible names.” said Jenna Rise, former Mcdonalds employee.



Jenna claims a store manager repeatedly called her names and physically assaulted her.



Then she was forced to work with him for many months.



According to Jenna’s lawyer, she did go to her general manager.

“They just brushed it off, they kept on saying that they would talk to them, they would deal with it. But there was never any talking, there was never any dealing.” Rise added.



Jenna says she cried often on her way home, but she needed to pay her bills.



“I felt like it was my fault..I continuously went to them and they continuously brushed it off.” Rise added.



Jenna’s lawsuit is just the latest in a string of claims made by former and current Mcdonald’s employees.



Her lawyer says it’s time for the stories to be told.

“We want to address what the survivors have lost. the survivors have not only lost jobs or wages. They are retaliated against..by having their hours reduced until they no longer have a job.” said Darcie Brault, Jenna’s lawyer.



Those survivors she is talking about are 50 other workers who have filed sexual harassment charges against the company.



Jenna also filed charges with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.



Which comes before filing civil rights charges in Federal Court.