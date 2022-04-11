LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At approximately 4:25 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 6 News learned of reports of a very large fire that had broke out at a warehouse near the corner of East Kalamazoo Street and South Hosmer Street.

The fire is rapidly spreading and heavy flames are visible.

Flames can be seen on the rooftop of the warehouse from 6 News’s Capitol Cam.

6 News is on the scene along with several fire crews that have arrived. Fire crews told 6 News they are fighting the fire from above.

Officials say no one was injured.

Inside the warehouse are tires and other scrap materials.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and as more details are uncovered, 6 News will keep you updated.