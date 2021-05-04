May 2021 Election Results

Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Election results for the 2021 Michigan May election are listed below:

Ingham County

Holt Public Schools Bond Proposal

  • Yes: 2,554
  • No: 2,447

Okemos Public Schools Sinking Fund

  • Yes: 794
  • No: 296

Okemos Public Schools Opperating

  • Yes: 869
  • No: 229

Shiawassee County

Corunna Public School Funding Proposal 1

  • Yes: 1,052
  • No: 779

Corunna Public School Funding Proposal 2

  • Yes: 951
  • No: 871

Ionia County

Ionia Public Schools Millage

  • Yes: 591
  • No: 744

Livingston County

Fowlerville Community Schools Millage

  • Yes: 761
  • No: 807

