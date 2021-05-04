May 2021 Election Results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Election results for the 2021 Michigan May election are listed below:
Ingham County
Holt Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Yes: 2,554
- No: 2,447
Okemos Public Schools Sinking Fund
- Yes: 794
- No: 296
Okemos Public Schools Opperating
- Yes: 869
- No: 229
Shiawassee County
Corunna Public School Funding Proposal 1
- Yes: 1,052
- No: 779
Corunna Public School Funding Proposal 2
- Yes: 951
- No: 871
Ionia County
Ionia Public Schools Millage
- Yes: 591
- No: 744
Livingston County
Fowlerville Community Schools Millage
- Yes: 761
- No: 807