May 2021 Election Results

LOS ANGELES (WJW) -- Akron's own LeBron James has received plenty of backlash over his now-deleted tweet following the police-involved shooting of Columbus teen Ma’Khia Bryant, with the Los Angeles Police Department even recently asking the NBA to investigate the situation (as seen in the video above).

But now, James is trying to steer the conversation in a new direction, taking to Twitter once more yesterday to say the story needs to be about the teen girl and not about his tweets.