LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Lansing’s top leaders will come together for the 25th anniversary of National Minority Donor Awareness Day.

Leaders will recognize and honor families whose loved ones have donated organs.

The city of Lansing will also officially announce Tuesday, May 31, as Amaia Alysse Edmond Gift of Life Day, honoring a 7-year-old who died and whose organs were donated.

7-year-old Amaia Edmond was shot and killed almost 12 years ago. Tuesday, May 31, is her birthday, she would’ve been 19.

While she is no longer here, her spirit is. Tuesday is going to focus on how she’s helped thousands over the years.

The Amaia Alysse Edmond memorial was founded in 2010 by her father John Edmond.

The purpose of the memorial is to give back, and it’s done so through school supplies, other fundraisers, and making the youth aware of the initiative. The initiative seeks to keep the peace and know that violence isn’t the answer.

Through The Gift of Life, the Edmond family donated the 7-year-olds organs including her liver, heart, kidney, and lungs after she was killed.

Donating Edmond’s organs saved three adults and two other children.

The Gift of Life Michigan facilitates the donation of organs and tissues from deceased donors in Michigan for transplantation, therapy research, and education.

Gift of Life Michigan has given more than 9,000 Michigan patients life-saving organ transplants in the past 10 years.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the City Hall Lobby, Mayor Andy Schor and Council Member Patricia Spitzley, will recognize and honor all of the families whose loved ones have donated organs such as Amaia.