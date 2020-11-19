Mayor Andy Schor announces City of Lansing’s first diversity officer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing has hired Guadalupe Ayala to the position of Diversity Officer in the Human Relations and Community Services Department.

In this role, Ayala will lead implementation of the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance Community Action Plan, develop Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives for City of Lansing Operations, serve as liaison between City and federal, state, professional and other organizations related to DEI, among other duties.

“Guadalupe has built strong relationships within our community and proven her leadership skills time and again over her period of service to the people of the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “I am confident in her ability to lead the City’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and make appropriate recommendations that will strengthen our commitment to equity and social justice throughout our entire community.”

Guadalupe has served as the Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist at the City of Lansing in the Department of Human Relations and Community Services since April of 2015. Prior to that she served as a State Family Services Specialist and Board of Immigration Appeals Certified Representative for Telamon Corporation Michigan Migrant Head Start. In both of these positions and in her personal life she has represented and advocated for people of color and vulnerable populations that have been discriminated and oppressed.

“I am proud to serve as the City of Lansing’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. In this role, I am committed to speak for those who may be afraid to speak for themselves, and actively listen and pursue change for those that have stood up for equity. I will work with the community to recommend policies to the Mayor that are the right thing to do for racial justice and equity. This is a time for healing, a time to come together to unite and do positive work,” said Guadalupe Ayala.

Ayala graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in Latina/o Studies, Sociology and Spanish. Additionally, she completed her Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University and Diversity Leadership Academy Certificate from 2b Inclusive LLC. She is a member of the Delta Tau Lambda Sorority, Inc. and has served as the City’s liaison at the Immigrant Refugee Resource Collaborative and the annual memorial observances of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Cesar E. Chavez.

“Guadalupe has done exceptional work for the Human Relations and Community Services Department and I know that she will continue be an asset to our team in her new role as the City of Lansing’s Diversity Officer. I look forward to her recommendations as we work together to implement the City’s Racial Justice and Equity Plan,” said Kim Coleman, Director of the Human Relations and Community Services Department.