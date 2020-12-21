Mayor Andy Schor statement on Lansing Fire Department COVID-19 vaccination

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement Monday he is grateful that Lansing First Responders were a top priority in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This morning, I was proud to support the Lansing Fire Department Command Staff as they received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As emergency responders, LFD is among the first groups to receive the vaccine. Paramedics and EMT’s are on the frontline to help those who are sick and get them the initial help that they need. They have continued to respond to emergencies and aid our residents throughout the pandemic with the utmost courage and compassion, and I’m grateful that our first responders have early access to the vaccine to provide more protection against COVID-19.

The Ingham County Health Department and other local partners are working diligently to prepare for upcoming vaccine clinics and the City of Lansing is ready to provide assistance to ensure that everyone has access to receive a vaccine when it is available.

It will take time to widely distribute the vaccine, so we must continue to do our part to protect our loved ones by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing our hands frequently.



The vaccine is a powerful tool to fight COVID-19 and I look forward to receiving it in the future when appropriate. It’s a relief to see our first responders leading the way now in getting this vaccine and continuing their work to keep Lansing safe,” said Mayor Andy Schor.