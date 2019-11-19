Mayor: ‘Despicable’ move for health benefits won’t stand

WARREN, Mich. (AP) – A suburban Detroit mayor says it was “despicable” and “underhanded” for a city council to grant lifetime health insurance to some elected officials.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the perk will not stand. The Macomb Daily reports it was approved in September by the council that left office last week. The mayor says it was presented to him on Sept. 13, too late for a veto.

The newspaper says the policy would grant lifetime health insurance to any current or former elected official who serves at least eight years.

Council member Ron Papandrea says he regrets voting for it, although he says he’s on Medicare and doesn’t need the benefit. He says another council member raised the plan.

Warren council members are paid $31,000 a year, among the highest salaries in Michigan for a part-time council job.