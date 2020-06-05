Mayor discusses plans to re-open Jackson

Months after the pandemic began, the streets in downtown Jackson are starting to come back to life.

Mayor Derek Dobies says, the lifting the ‘Stay Home’ order is a sign of hope to a return to some form of normalcy.

“I have always said that Jackson is a community that has true grit, and I think Covid-19 has just underscored that in a very emphatic way.”

While summer is here, and businesses, and restaurants open their doors again, challenges remain. The city says right now their priority is on families, and they are taking steps to make sure they are taken care of.

“You know keeping people’s water on with some water shutoff protection funds going to Community Action Agency. We’ve put money into foreclosure prevention, to rental assistance to keep people in their homes,” said Mayor Dobies.

The city has spent more than $300,0000 in federal funding to help, with more than $400,000 remaining, and ready for when other needs arise.

Mayor Dobies also says, long term testing of Covid-19 is key to long term safety by working with local labs to keep tests available.

“To be able to make sure that as we emerge from the stay at home order, and that we are not having a second spike of covid-19.”

The city also plans to relax regulations, and expand timelines for businesses.