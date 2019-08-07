Mayor invites residents to discuss gun violence in Lansing and throughout the country

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will host a community conversation to discuss gun violence along with the Acting Lansing Police Chief Green and the Lansing Police Department.
The event takes place on Thursday, August 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Lansing City Hall Lobby which is located at 124 W. Michigan Ave.
