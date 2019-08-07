Mayor invites residents to discuss gun violence in Lansing and throughout the country

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan State Police have teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to locate two Eaton County teenagers who were last seen on June 28th.

Kyle VanHorn is 16-years-old and Kalob VanHorn is 17-years old.

The two Michigan teens are both missing from Sunfield as well as both have brown hair and brown eyes. Kyle is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds while Kalob is 5-foot-10 and weighs 203 pounds.

Anyone with information on the boys is encouraged to call the Michigan State Police at (517) 322 - 1907 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843 - 5678.