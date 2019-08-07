Mayor invites residents to discuss gun violence in Lansing and throughout the country

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Remington_1522066246190

In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke’s Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will host a community conversation to discuss gun violence along with the Acting Lansing Police Chief Green and the Lansing Police Department.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Lansing City Hall Lobby which is located at 124 W. Michigan Ave.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar