Mayor Schor announces new partnership to benefit Lansing SAVE students

A new partnership between local organizations and Kroger Community Rewards will assist Lansing School District students in saving for their post-secondary education.

“This is a great opportunity to show our Lansing School District students that the community is invested in their future.”

Mayor Andy Schor announced Kroger Community Rewards will partner with: Michigan State University Federal Credit Union’s (MSUFCU) Foundation the Desk Drawer Fund (DDF), Lansing School District and the City of Lansing today.

The partnership works like this:

Kroger shoppers who link their Kroger Rewards Card will automatically have at least 1% of their overall combined grocery spending deposited to Desk Drawer Fund on a quarterly basis. From this fund, the amount will be evenly distributed among Lansing SAVE students.

Lansing SAVE, or Lansing Student Accounts Valuing Education, is a post-secondary education savings program for every Lansing School District kindergartener. Lansing SAVE launched in January of 2015 through a partnership between MSUFCU, Lansing School District and the City of Lansing.