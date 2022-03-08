LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the second year in a row, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor held his annual State of the City address remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I fully expect to be able to do this again live next year and join together in person for a celebration of all the great things in Lansing,” Schor said.

Schor touted the new General Motors plant in Delta Township as the first major accomplishment of this address.

“With over seventeen hundred new jobs planned for the plant and more than $2.6 billion of investment, the road to a fully electric vehicle runs through Lansing. And there will be an additional $500 million in investment in the Lansing Grand River and Lansing Delta Township plants, which would be an exciting announcement all on its own,” he said.

After discussing the new GM plant, Schor announced that the live music and arts venue, called the Lansing Ovation, is coming to fruition.

“For the past two decades Lansing has needed a state-of-the-art live music and arts center. You won’t have to drive to Detroit or Grand Rapids to see a great live show anymore,” he said.

Schor then mentioned the new McLaren Health campus in southeast Lansing.

Moving onto public safety, Schor discussed gun violence in Lansing.

Schor said gun violence was the issue he heard the most about from residents.

“Too many people are using guns to settle arguments, and it seems that anyone can get a firearm. Young people in Lansing are using guns to solve petty arguments and it has to stop. Every death due to gun violence is tragic, and what we are seeing in Lansing, and throughout the nation, is unprecedented. We must do all that we can to get illegal guns off our streets and end this pattern of violence,” he said. “Many gun-related crimes are connected, and so many are retaliatory in nature. This is why I supported the Advance Peace Initiative and look forward to seeing this program reduce the number of homicides in Lansing. Thank you to the Ingham County Commission for their work on this and I look forward to continuing our partnership to make a real difference.”

After gun violence, Schor moved on to equity.

“Just last month, the city launched an Equity Matrix and Workforce Diversity Dashboard to help visualize demographics and disparities so we can identify areas for improvement, especially with regards to hiring for open City positions. It’s important to me that every City department understands the needs of our community and reflects the diversity that makes Lansing such a wonderful place to call home,”he said.

“I am proud to have worked alongside the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, the National League of Cities’ Race, Equity and Leadership Program, and other organizations to continue the progress we have started.”

Schor then discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying “another year has come and gone, and we still find ourselves dealing with the unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic. The coronavirus has irrevocably changed the way that we do things. From grocery shopping to remote work, our daily lives are fundamentally different than they were two years ago.”

During his COVID-19 segment, Schor focused on economic development and small businesses that were impacted by COVID.

“I knew we had to do everything we could to make sure they had the assistance they needed. I’m thankful for our partners at the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and the Lansing Economic Development Corporation, who led the way in developing and administering grant programs that businesses could use to keep their doors open,” said Schor.

After COVID-19, Schor talked about the Lansing Promise, a program that aims to provide scholarships and investments to eligible Lansing students.

“If you have interest in knowing more, go to LansingPromise.org to see their recently released State of the Promise report.”

Schor then moved onto infrastructure, congratulating Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her work “fixing the damn roads,” as well as Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for their federal infrastructure bill.

“Through an increase in funding, and as a result of good old-fashioned hard work by our city employees, I am pleased to report that the average PASER rating – which is the industry standard measure of the condition of a road – has INCREASED from previous years,” Schor said.

Schor then touted housing developments made in Lansing.

“The City, in partnership with Cathleen Edgerly and Downtown Lansing Incorporated, have worked to add more than five hundred units of market-rate AND affordable housing in the downtown area, across more than half a dozen developments. And every new housing development built recently are fully occupied,” he said.

Schor then shifted to discuss the East and South sides of Lansing, citing investments and developments that aimed to improve those areas.

Schor also mentioned new amenities in Lansing, such as Lansing’s first universally accessible playground.

Schor concluded with his future plans for the city.

“As we look at the external growth of our city, we must continue to look internally as well. There is no higher priority than to ensure we are good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

“I will present my budget in the coming weeks, but I can tell you that our Department Directors have done a great job ensuring that we are efficient in how we spend taxpayer money. I can also tell you that we will be looking at the $25 million that is left in American Rescue Plan dollars that were provided to Lansing. We will backfill where we have losses due to the economic problems caused by COVID, and we have so many people and organizations with needs as a result of the pandemic. I will be looking to put more money into assistance ranging from rent and mortgage help, to financial assistance and economic empowerment for our residents.”

“Lansing’s Time is Now, and I assure you that if we keep working together, the state of our city will continue to be stronger tomorrow than it was yesterday,” he concluded.