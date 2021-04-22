Mayor Schor releases “equity vision” for next four years

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released his “equity vision” today that he said is part of his overall vision for the next four years.

As part of his strategy, the Schor said he plans to propose a City of Lansing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Board in order to ensure that Lansing promotes its multiculturalism moving forward.

“Mayor Schor’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and equity has been demonstrated through his leadership and support of the MRJEA,” Teresa Bingman, Lansing-based attorney and expert consultant said. “The Mayor has required staff to participate in equity training to gain a better understanding of the disparities that exist in city government and recommendations are being formulated by the MRJEA to address biases and disparities by suggesting sustainable solutions that will lead to positive change.”

“Lansing is a proudly diverse city. Equity plays a critical role in how we grow our city in housing, policing, social services, financial empowerment, and other areas where some have been traditionally unable to access the resources they need. We are a city who welcomes all, regardless of race, religion, language, sexual orientation and gender identity, or any other distinguishing difference,” Mayor Schor said.

“I’ve served the community of Lansing for decades, and have been proud and pleased to work alongside the Mayor in the last year towards his Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative,” Willard Walker, a Lansing local legend, added. “Andy is a respectful, honest man who I trust to lead our city forward.”