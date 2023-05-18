LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor vetoed multiple budget items passed by the City Council.

Schor vetoed items that would restore budget cuts to the Executive Office and allocate $1.8 million that was allegedly included in the mayor’s budget but absent from the council’s budget.

“I introduced a responsible, balanced budget early this year. After several months of deliberation and debate, the City Council introduced and passed a substitute version of the budget. There were amendments made that I was not consulted on and I disagree with that cut the Mayor’s Office staff and budget, and I have vetoed those provisions,” said Schor in a letter.

“I support dollars for a warming center in Lansing, and am working with Sen. Anthony to secure those dollars from the state. I have every confidence in Sen. Sarah Anthony to get this done. In addition, after reviewing the council-passed budget, it was discovered that just over $1.8 million in funding was left unallocated. I have used my line-item veto power to restore funding into several departments that had operating budget lines cut. There is more work to do, and I look forward to working with City Council going forward to ensure that our employees can effectively serve the residents, visitors, and workers of the City of Lansing,” he continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.