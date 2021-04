(WLNS) -- Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein filed an appeal to overturn a conviction.

Weinstein was convicted last year on third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act charges.Weinstein's attorneys argue their client did not receive a fair trial.

They also contend the judge in the trial did not adhere to commonly accepted principles of New York Law.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence for the conviction at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York.