LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The purple McDonald’s character Grimace visited young patients at Sparrow Hospital on Monday.

The event was to raise spirits and awareness about a special cause.

Grimace visited patients in support of the Ronald McDonald House on East Michigan Avenue, which is right across the street from Sparrow.

Each year, hundreds of families with youngsters at Sparrow stay and make use of the services at the Lansing Ronald McDonald house.

“Our goal is to care for them, and this is a part of that care,” said Kate Snyder, Communications Representative for the Ronald McDonald House. “Care isn’t just food or a place to sleep, but care is about treating the whole self and seeing these families and these kids get a chance to smile for a few minutes, and laugh, and just forget everything else that’s happening.”

McDonald’s fast-food restaurants will be selling white bucket hats with a red and yellow stripe and tag for $10 in support of RMHC.