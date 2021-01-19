McLaren agrees to $7.5M settlement over handling of prescription drugs

GRAND RAPIDS AND DETROIT – McLaren Health Care Corporation (MHCC) has agreed to pay the United States $7,750,000 to resolve allegations that McLaren violated certain provisions of the Controlled Substances Act.

The act is classified as the CSA, 21 U.S.C. §§ 801-904.

The civil settlement resulted from a years-long investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into MHCC’s handling of controlled substances.

It is the nation’s largest settlement of its kind involving allegations of drug diversion at a health care system.

DEA began its investigation after learning that an unregistered substance abuse treatment facility was improperly receiving controlled substances from an MHCC subsidiary pharmacy in the Western District of Michigan by calling in prescriptions for “office stock.”

DEA expanded its investigation and concluded that certain of MHCC’s controlled substances practices, at numerous facilities across the State of Michigan and violated the CSA and its implementing regulations.

The government alleged, among other things, that McLaren Port Huron Pharmacy and McLaren Yale Pharmacy in the Eastern District of Michigan dispensed Schedule II drugs without written prescriptions and despite “red flags” that those drugs were being diverted by MHCC’s pharmacist-in-charge.

These “red flags” included: pattern prescriptions for the same type of drugs, in the same quantities, from the same prescriber; prescriptions for excessive quantities of highly-addictive Schedule II drugs; repeated early prescription refills; significant outlier drug volumes for individual patients and prescribers; prescription entries in the names of fake patients; and discrepancies between the cash reported and cash collected for controlled substance prescriptions.

Allegations state that other MHCC pharmacies also dispensed controlled substances despite

obvious “red flags” that the underlying prescriptions may have been issued without a legitimate medical purpose or were otherwise unauthorized.



The allegations state that several MHCC facilities violated the CSA’s recordkeeping provisions, including by failing to notify DEA of known employee thefts of controlled substances.

These violations stemmed in part from certain facility policies that were inconsistent with the CSA’s requirements and MHCC’s failure to revise other legacy policies that remained in place after MHCC acquired corporate health care providers.



As part of the settlement, MHCC admitted that:

• The McLaren Port Huron and Yale Pharmacies did not have written prescriptions for approximately 1,255 Schedule II prescription events between May 1, 2014 and

February 22, 2018;

• MHCC’s Prescription Services pharmacy distributed controlled substances to an

unregistered treatment facility in Boyne Falls, Michigan between November 22, 2015 and

November 13, 2017 without making a good faith inquiry into whether that treatment facility

was registered with DEA;

• McLaren Greater Lansing did not notify DEA of certain thefts of controlled

substances between July 27, 2007 and May 31, 2019;

• Theft and diversion of controlled substances occurred at certain of MHCC’s locations; and

• Some of MHCC’s corporate policies—including legacy policies that remained in

place after MHCC’s integration with Port Huron Hospital—were not consistent with the

requirements of the CSA and its regulations.



Andrew Birge, United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said:

While our health systems provide critical services to patients, they carry broader public responsibilities as bulwarks against the drug diversion that contributes to the surging

opioid crisis in the State of Michigan. Hospitals and health systems handle significant

quantities of controlled substances and must fulfill their legal obligations for handling

those drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. This settlement demonstrates our

offices’ shared commitment to working cooperatively, together and with our agency

partners, to hold even the largest providers accountable when they fall short of what the

law demands.”



DEA investigated this matter. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Townshend and Caroline Burgunder.