McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation hosts fundraiser for new hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation hosted their first ever ‘McLaren Loves Lansing’ event at the Lansing Brewing Company.

500 tickets were sold before the event and 50 were sold at the door.

Tickets sold at $100 each that gave people drink tickets, unlimited food from vendors and the brewery, games like corn hole and a ‘swag bag’ full of gifts.

Local food vendors and even the band ‘Starfarm’ made an appearance.

All the proceeds go towards the new $450 million hospital that is currently being built at the University Corporate Research Park, just south of Forest Rd and east of U.S. 127.

The money will go towards a specific part of the hospital called the ‘Sacred Space.’

“It’s really a unique idea to build a new hospital from the ground up and to include in it a focus on serving patients and families spiritual needs, usually the chapel in the hospital is down the hall in a dark corner, kind of an after thought and we’re trying to make this a focus of the new hospital,” said Orthopedic surgeon at McLaren Greater Lansing hospital and co-chair for the event, Dr. Chip Taunt.

The foundation raised more than $50,000 for the Sacred Space tonight alone.