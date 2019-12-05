McLaren Greater Lansing launches reservations for emergency rooms

LANSING — McLaren Greater Lansing’s emergency department is now offering patients the ability to reserve a place in line prior to visiting the emergency room.

The announcement comes as the company works to make the check-in process easier for those who do not sign in ahead of time.

To reserve a spot: visit McLaren Greater Lansing’s emergency department website, add your name, phone number and date of birth.

On the page, you’ll be given a current estimated waiting time in the emergency department and you can choose a time slot that works best for you.

After you enter your information, you will receive a text message informing you your appointment is near.

The estimated wait time accounts for the minutes between checking a patient into the emergency room and the time they are first seen by a member of the medical staff.

Visit mclaren.org/LansingER to learn more about how to save your spot in line.