McLaren reports zero new COVID cases, first time since March 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For the first time since March of 2020, McLaren Greater Lansing says they haven’t had any new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The hospital announced the milestone Friday Morning.

The last report with a positive case case was the day previously on Thursday July 1st at 7 a.m.

“This is a great day, one we have been working towards for over a year now,” said Deborah

Leblanc, Chief Nursing Officer at McLaren Greater Lansing. “Our team has done an amazing job

caring for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to thank our community for

stepping up and getting vaccinated so we could get to the point we are at today – zero COVID19 positive patients receiving care in the hospital.”

The hospital says they recognize they still need to remain vigilant, and COVID-19 is still a major threat, but they hope the trend will continue.