MCMA applauds bipartisan legislation to help create pathway to licensed cannabis marketplace

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today The Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association celebrated the introduction of the bipartisan legislation.

Introduction of the bipartisan legislation creates a pathway to the licensed marketplace by freeing patients and medical cannabis growers from charging, collecting and submitting taxes on sales to patients.

The bills update the Michigan Sales and Use Tax law and the Michigan Public Health Code.

“These bills help reduce barriers and create a pathway to enter the licensed cannabis marketplace by opening the door to entrepreneurship and innovation in our burgeoning cannabis market. They also help create the framework for a new generation of entrepreneurs to enter the licensed market.” Stephen Linder, MCMA Executive Director

At this moment, The Michigan Department of Treasury believes that patients must claim use tax on the value of their cannabis. Under the Michigan Cannabis Safety Act, The bills would exempt from sales and use tax sales of cannabis from unlicensed marijuana growers and Specialty Medical Grower licensees to patients.

The bipartisan Michigan Cannabis Safety Act, brings the unlicensed, unregulated market in line with the rest of the licensed cannabis industry to ensure patients and consumers have access to safe, tested and labeled cannabis products.

The legislation allows unlicensed caregivers to grow for themselves and one patient and requires testing of Specialty Medical Grower product to protect patient safety and grow accountability.