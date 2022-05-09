LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Mecosta County.

A three-year-old white-tailed deer from a farmed cervid facility tested positive for CWD following regular testing as part of the state’s CWD detection program for farmed deer.

CWD is a neurological disease that impacts white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose.

According to MDARD, CWD can be transmitted from one animal to another and through the environment.

Though infected animals may seem healthy for months or years, the animal eventually displays abnormal behavior, progressive weight loss, and physical debilitation during the later stages of the disease.

MDARD is committed to limiting the spread and impact of this disease. CWD surveillance testing plays an integral part in accomplishing this goal because it helps us to detect and respond to the disease promptly. In addition, our continued partnership with farmed cervid owners, hunters, and other state and federal partners is also essential to ensure the health of Michigan’s farmed deer population.” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans.

As a precaution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend that CWD-infected animals not be consumed as food by humans or domestic animals.