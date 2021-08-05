MDARD recalls McCormick Italian Seasoning, Frank’s RedHot products

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development has issued a voluntary recall on McCormick Italian Seasoning Products and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, due to a possible salmonella risk.

McCormick Company issued the announcement on July 27, 2021.

The four products being recalled are as follows:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

The four products were shipped to these locations on these dates:

SHIPPING DATES: June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021

STATES SHIPPED TO: AL, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI

INTERNATIONALLY SHIPPED TO: Bermuda, Canada

McCormick was made aware of the potential contamination through the FDA’s routine testing. Since the FDA’s alert, McCormick has since contacted grocery stores and customers, and to destroy the product to prevent consumption.

Salmonella can cause infections that can become serious and sometimes fatal. Salmonella most often affects young children, elderly people, and those with weak immune systems.

Healthy people who become infected with salmonella may experience the following:

Fever

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

In some situations, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses.

To those who may have purchased one of these products, contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (EST), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.