LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michiganders under 18 can now protect themselves against monkeypox by receiving the JYNNEOS vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced updated guidelines that permit the use ofmonkeypox vaccines in minors. This comes after an announcement from the Food and Drug that also allows for emergency use of intradermal (between skin layers) monkeypox vaccine injections, which increases the number of doses by five times.

Previously, the vaccine was only able to be administered subcutaneously (under the skin) as two doses 28 days apart to adults 18 and up.

The MDHHS’ new guidance now encourages second doses to be administered via the recommended schedule. Residents who have received the first dose should contact their local health department or provider for the administration of a second dose 28 days after the first.

Those are considered fully vaccinated against monkeypox two weeks after their second dose.

“MPV continues to spread and we are hopeful that the increase in vaccination doses will help us prevent further spread and offer protection for those who may have been or may be exposed,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage those at risk to contact their local health department and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

If more than 28 days have passed since receiving the first dose, residents should receive their second dose as soon as possible. They do not have to restart the series.