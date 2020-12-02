MDHHS Director Robert Gordon responds to lawsuit brought against him by MRLA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today responded to a lawsuit brought against him by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“We are happy that today’s ruling keeps in place measures that will save lives by limiting specific indoor gatherings that greatly increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. The science is settled: public health experts from around the nation and world say these types of actions must be taken to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. These protocols on specific indoor gatherings, along with wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing, give Michigan a fact-based approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can return to a strong economy and get back to normal safely as soon as we can.”

On Nov. 17, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association announced they filed a lawsuit against Robert Gordon, the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MRLA is seeking injunctive relief from the Nov. 15 order that puts new restrictions on bars and restaurants, including prohibiting indoor-seating.

The MRLA said they made a number of good faith attempts to avoid a full-scale shutdown of indoor seating, including offering a reduction to 25 percent capacity and a 10:00 pm.m curfew, but they were bypassed.