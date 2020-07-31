MDHHS encourages Medicaid providers to apply for federal COVID-19 relief

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Medicaid providers that are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for federal funds intended to assist them.

The deadline to apply for Provider Relief Fund dollars from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration is Aug. 3. The federal administration extended that deadline after receiving a relatively low response rate from Medicaid providers who were earlier notified by the federal government and in Michigan by MDHHS’s Medical Services Administration.

This funding is available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It must cover lost revenue attributable to COVID-19 or health-related expenses on purchases to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

“Our Medicaid partners provide critical health care coverage to Michiganders and have continued to do so during the pandemic,” said Kate Massey, director of MDHHS’s Medical Services Administration. “They took a financial hit when many medical appointments were cancelled as a result of COVID-19. These federal dollars are available to help providers so that they can continue to assist Medicaid beneficiaries.”

Medicaid providers can find more information about eligibility and apply on the U.S. Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund website.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.