MDHHS encourages people to get flu shot ahead of upcoming season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking people to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible to help protect themselves and others this flu season.

Getting the flu shot is extra important this year because COVID-19 will likely be spreading at the same time as flu viruses this fall, the MDHHS said.

The department also added that people can get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time.

The state says that both vaccines are safe and effective.

“I encourage every Michigander to get their flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Last year, 3.5 million Michiganders got flu shots, and this year, I know that we can meet MDHHS’s statewide goal by bringing that number up to 4 million. Over the last 18 months, we’ve all seen just how critical vaccines are to keeping people safe from disease, and I want to thank every Michigander who has received their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and received my flu shot last week, and I hope you do too.”

Last flu season, roughly 3.5 million people got the flu vaccine in Michigan and the state has set a goal of 4 million Michiganders for the 2021-2022 flu season.

“Everyone aged 6 months and up is recommended to receive a flu vaccination with rare exceptions, and we encourage them to do so as soon as possible,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “There is an ample supply of flu vaccine available in many convenient locations from primary care providers to local pharmacies. We know these vaccines are safe and they protect vulnerable Michiganders.”

During the 2020-2021 flu season, there was historically low flu activity and public health experts say that relates to measures put in place to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

However, in 2019-2020 the U.S. recorded somewhere between 39 to 56 million estimated cases of the flu, so experts are still emphasizing the importance of getting the shot.

The state of Michigan offers a few different options for finding flu vaccines. You can find a location near you using the Vaccine Finder or visit Michigan.gov/flu for more information or visit IVaccinate.org to find answers to your vaccine questions.