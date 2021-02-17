MDHHS hosting Covid-19 data update with state epidemiologist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host a data update Wednesday morning that’ll be centered around Covid-19.

We expect Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo to share information about Covid-19 data trends across the state.

Details about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations, and the new trajectory of the virus in Michigan will get discussed.

The online meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:45 A.M. on Zoom.

