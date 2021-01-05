MDHHS Issues citations to 13 Michigan businesses for violating COVID-19 regulations

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today the citations issued during December to establishments/businesses in violation of the public health order put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 .

The most recent set of citations were issued in December.

The following establishments were penalized with fines up to $1,000 for each violation or day that a violation continues:

Café Rosetta, 102 Fifth Street, Calumet, Issued Dec. 2, $4,000

Big Boy of Sandusky, 422 West Sanilac Road, Issued, Dec. 2, $5,000

Hatorando Sushi, 10586 Highland Road, Hartland, Issued Dec. 2, $2,000

Iron Pig Smokehouse, 143 W. Main Street, Issued Dec. 2, Gaylord, $5,000

Rockhouse Grill & Tavern, 915 Razorback Drive, Houghton, Issued Dec. 4, $1,000

Spangler’s Family Restaurant, 601 E. Chicago Road, Jonesville, Issued Dec. 16, $11,000

Cravins, 389 S. Meridian #9710, Hudson, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000

Bernita Mae Café, 80 N. 3rd Street, PO Box 53, Issued Dec. 16, Sand Lake, $4,000

Jimmy’s Roadhouse, 8574 Mason Drive, Newaygo, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000

D&R Daily Grind, 8712 Portage Road, Portage, Issued Dec. 16, $2,000

Wild Roast Coffee, 4035 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Issued Dec. 16, $2,000

Woodchips Barbecue, 315 West Nepessing Street, Lapeer, Issued Dec. 16, $4,000

John Cowley & Sons Irish Pub, 33338 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000

Information was received by MDHHS from local health departments and local law enforcement regarding non-compliance with the order.

The civil fines are due within 30 days of receipt of the citations.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to their local health department or to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission online or by calling the enforcement hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121.