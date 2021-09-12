MDHHS issues guidance for parents with children exposed to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tweeted about increased guidance resources for parents with children exposed to COVID-19.

MDHHS has issued updated quarantine guidance for K–12 students exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms. This guidance will help ensure students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and keep students in school for in-person learning. https://t.co/idEbUYqrRk pic.twitter.com/0U2gjl4z1E — Michigan HHS Dept (@MichiganHHS) September 11, 2021

MDHHS recently released updated precautions that discuss things like quarantine versus isolation, when a student exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school and school testing opportunities.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends local health departments and schools work together to quicky isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identify close contacts of those cases, and adopt quarantine policies that reduce the risk of transmission in schools while allowing in-person learning. When evidence-based prevention measures, including universal masking, are in place, modifications may be made to the 10- to 14-day at-home quarantine.

Now, what is isolation, what is quarantine- and how are they different?

According to MDHHS, isolation is necessary when one has already been infected with the COVID-19 virus, has tested positive- even if they aren’t showing symptoms. Quarantine is needed when one has been exposed to COVI(D-19.

Both quarantine and isolation are determined by local health departments, so quarantine factors may be modified.

What are the updated school quarantine guidelines?

There are three situations in which a student can have been exposed to COVID-19, and go to school without quarantining:

The exposed student can remain in school if they wear a mask and monitor symptoms for 14 days after their exposure. Students who were not wearing a mask, or if they were within 3 feet when they were exposed, should test for COVID-19 once on day 3, 4, or 5 after their last exposure to the COVID-positive student. If the exposed student tests positive, then the student should isolate and follow directions from their local health department. A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was

• The exposed student can remain in school if they continue to wear a mask, but they should monitor symptoms for 14 days following the exposure. A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was

Additionally, there are situations where students have been exposed to COVID-19 should not return to school:

Unvaccinated students who are unmasked are more likely to become ill because they are more likely to have been exposed to larger amounts of virus. • The exposed student should not remain in school, and instead the student should quarantine at home for 10 days following the exposure. A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was

also masked in an indoor school setting, but the students were less than 3 feet

apart and the student does not test daily.

MDHHS goes on to state that anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and isolate.

You can visit the guidelines for updated testing resources information,

For the latest information on Michigan’s response to COVID-19, please visit

Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. You can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 535-6136 or

email COVID19@michigan.gov.