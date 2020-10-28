MDHHS launches campaign for free mental wellness counseling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are struggling mentally as the COVID crisis continues, state health experts said to “be kind to your mind.”

Michigan launched a new campaign this week to encourage people to get help from trained crisis counselors if you’re having a hard time with life right now.

Their goal is also get rid of the stigma associated with seeking professional help for things like depression and anxiety.

There is more info for you including links for help in the Seen on 6 Section of our website and the 6 News App.