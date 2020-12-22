MDHHS launches new Health curriculum

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services annoucned today that the Michigan Model for Health curriculum is now available online for educators.

The MDHHS said that the online format makes the curriculum more accessible and user-friendly for educators. It also allows the curriculum to be more responsive to the needs of Michigan educators with new content and revisions made in a timely fashion.

Embedded streaming videos comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and include closed captioning options in both English and Spanish. In addition, family resources help educators extend the learning at home.

“Offering a skills-based curriculum in a user-friendly online format enables educators to teach and students to learn the skills necessary to develop the healthy habits that lead to success in the classroom and in life,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Improving the health, safety and wellness of all learners is one of the key goals in Michigan’s Top 10 strategic education plan and the Michigan Model is a vital component in that effort.”

Educators who have received curriculum training from their regional school health coordinator will now be able to access the curriculum via an online portal. The Michigan Model for Health website at MichiganModelForHealth.org houses the digital platform portal for teachers and educators in Michigan and throughout the United States.