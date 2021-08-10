MDHHS partners with COVID-19 testing sites to create 22 vaccination sites

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has partnered with 22 COVID-19 testing sites to additionally offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Following Lt. Gov. Gilchrist’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force, additional testing sites were added to help minimize disparities for people of color obtaining access to healthcare.

MDHHS sought to have these testing sites offer vaccines so that people could have easier access to testing and vaccines. Since the creation of the neighborhood testing sites, 121,247 vaccination doses have been given out.

We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing, and most importantly the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. These neighborhood and community sites provide crucial and convenient access to testing and vaccines to ensure all Michiganders have equitable access to stay healthy and safe.” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health

The vaccines are free and no identification or insurance is required to obtain a dose.

Language interpreting services, including American Sign Language, are available and all locations are ADA accessible.

Vaccinations and testing are available on a walk-in basis. To view all upcoming clinics and locations, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.