LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding people to limit eating rainbow smelt caught in Lake Superior due to elevated levels of PFAS.

The recommendations have been in place for nearly a year now, first issued on March 24, 2021. It was issued over data gathered by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has gathered its own data, collecting rainbow smelt from several locations around the lake and its watershed and found similar levels of PFAS.

PFAS are a class of chemicals that has been used in making all sorts of products, from firefighting foam to Scotchgard to Teflon. The chemicals have been linked to various illnesses, including certain types of cancer.

For now, it recommends limiting rainbow smelt to one serving size per month. The MDHHS Eat Safe Fish guidelines list a serving portion as eight ounces for adults and two to four ounces for children.

The state health department says the recommendation will remain in place until new data shows the fish is completely safe to eat.