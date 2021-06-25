MDHHS recommends kids wear masks in school this fall

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, parents wait with children on the schoolyard for the start of their first day at a school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Just in time for back-to-school for millions of kids, the World Health Organization on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 has issued guidance about mask-wearing by children, suggesting in particular that those aged 6 to 11 should wear them too in some cases to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The WHO recommendations follow upon the widespread belief that children aged under 12 are not considered as likely to propagate the virus as much as adults. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released their new recommendations for schools, which includes wearing a mask to help those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

“I am pleased with the progress of our vaccination efforts in Michigan, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older having received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”

All of the strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented at the same time provide the greatest level of protection, the MDHHS said.

You can view the key prevention strategies in school below:

The Great Lakes Education Project released a statement in response saying that Governor Whitmer was wrong for making kids wear masks in school.