MDHHS recommends kids wear masks in school this fall

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, parents wait with children on the schoolyard for the start of their first day at a school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Just in time for back-to-school for millions of kids, the World Health Organization on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 has issued guidance about mask-wearing by children, suggesting in particular that those aged 6 to 11 should wear them too in some cases to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The WHO recommendations follow upon the widespread belief that children aged under 12 are not considered as likely to propagate the virus as much as adults. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released their new recommendations for schools, which includes wearing a mask to help those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

“I am pleased with the progress of our vaccination efforts in Michigan, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older having received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”

 All of the strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented at the same time provide the greatest level of protection, the MDHHS said.

You can view the key prevention strategies in school below:

  1. Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.
  2. Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings.
  3. Social Distancing: Physical distancing, including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
  4. COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing
    • Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms.
    • Encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 if having symptoms or if they are not fully vaccinated and are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.
    • Conducting screening
    • Implementing contact tracingand quarantine, collaborating with the local health department.
  5. Maintaining Healthy Environments

The Great Lakes Education Project released a statement in response saying that Governor Whitmer was wrong for making kids wear masks in school.

“Gretchen Whitmer is recommending districts force kindergartners and elementary school students to wear masks at school next year, but she’s wrong.  The science is clear and it’s unambiguous.  Vaccination rates are rising, and young children are at by far the lowest risk of contracting, experiencing serious symptoms from, or transmitting COVID-19. 

“Whitmer spent the last year telling our kids what they can do, when they can do it, and what they have to wear – without any scientific evidence to back her up.  Now she wants to control kids into 2022.  Parents have had enough.” 

GLEP Executive Director Beth DeShone

