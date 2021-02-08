MDHHS releases interim guidelines for athletics

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released their Interim Guidance for Athletics on Monday.

The guidance requires masks be worn during practices and competition. If masks cannot be worn the participants must be regularly tested for the coronavirus.

Contact sports are allowed as long as participants are masked during play or practice. Participants need to maintain six feet of distance when not actively engaged in play and wear face masks at all times.

“Safety protocols like wearing masks and testing will help keep kids, coaches and families safe and allow our schools to remain open for in-person instruction,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We also continue to urge hand washing, using separate equipment as much as possible and frequently cleaning and disinfecting any shared equipment and surfaces.”

The Guidance also recommends that the maximum allowed of spectators in a stadium is two-per-athlete, with up to 250 people in stadiums that seat less than 10,000 and 500 people in stadiums that fir more than 10,000.

Per the Guidance, additional recommendations included in the MDHHS guidance include: