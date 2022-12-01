LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state’s department of health recognizes Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day to bring awareness to HIV and honor those who died due to HIV and AIDS.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging Michiganders to get tested and anyone who has a positive HIV diagnosis to seek treatment.

Chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said MDHHS is “committed to taking proactive measures to end the HIV epidemic.”

“It is essential that we reach people who do not know their HIV status, ensure they are tested and connect those who test positive with quality care so they can lead healthy lives,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

MDHHS additionally recommended that anyone with a new sex or needle-sharing partner are at high-risk and should be tested more often.

People who are at high-risk of HIV exposure are encouraged to talk to their doctor about PrEP, a medication designed to prevent HIV infection if there is an exposure.

To find a testing center near you, click here.