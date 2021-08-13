MDHHS “strongly recommends” universal masking in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With school starting shortly, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated their recommendations for preventing COVID-19 transmission this fall.

According to a release from MDHHS, with people under the age of 12 not being able to get vaccinated, universal masking should be adopted to keep children and their families from catching COVID-19.

We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated. MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS

Courtesy: MDHHS

MDHHS has issued the recommendation that all schools adopt the following policies,

Encouraging vaccination for eligible students, families, and staff

Require universal masking for every student, as well as staff and visitors- regardless of vaccination status or transmission rate in that area

Implementing layered prevention measures

To access more resources from MDHHS about the upcoming school year, click here.