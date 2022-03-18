LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A child welfare task force has made recommendations to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) regarding racism in the child protection system.

The Child Welfare Improvement Task Force’s recommendations address issues such as children going into foster care because of the effects of poverty, youth who could live with family members instead being placed in non-relative foster homes, and children of color being a disproportionate percentage of those in congregate care facilities.

MDHHS believes the overrepresentation of children of color in the child welfare system requires fundamental systems change. Children of color enter foster care at higher rates and stay in care longer than their white peers. Children of color are also more likely to age out of care without finding a forever family. We must take action to address these challenges.” Demetrius Starling, executive director of the department’s Children’s Services Agency

According to MDDHS, 31% of Michigan’s children are people of color, they make up 51% of its foster care population.

The following problem statements and recommendations from the task force are:

Problem Statement: Families who have contact with child welfare and whose children are placed in care overwhelmingly experience poverty, housing instability and associated challenges. There is ample evidence that judgments of neglect are confounded with the effects of poverty. Recommendation: Redefine abuse and neglect/physical neglect.

Problem Statement: There are disproportionalities in the extent to which communities of color are reported to and engaged with child welfare systems, placed in care and placed in more restrictive forms of care. Recommendation: Implement new structured decision-making tools. These tools use clearly defined and consistently applied decision-making criteria.

Problem Statement: Children are entering foster care when they could be placed safely with relatives or fictive kin, which are nonrelatives such as family friends who have a significant relationship with children. Recommendation: Increase specialized services and supports for relative and kinship caregivers.

Problem Statement: The disproportionate placement of children of color in care and in congregate care facilities known as child-caring institutions reflects a cross-systems phenomenon in which they experience more restrictive placements. Recommendation: There is a need for early identification and appropriate intervention to avert crisis and placement. Increase access to mental health services for children and families.

Problem Statement: Children of color are disproportionately placed in child-caring institutions and have longer lengths of stay. Recommendation: Implement appropriate services to reduce placements in child- caring institutions and length of stay.

Problem Statement: The Children’s Services Agency budget does not provide adequate resources to advance these two recommendations – increasing specialized services and supports for relative and kinship caregivers and implementing appropriate services to reduce placements in child- caring institutions and length of stay. Recommendation: Secure funding to implement the recommendations.



The task force is developing an implementation plan for each of the main recommendations.