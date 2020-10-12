MDHHS to begin posting school outbreak information

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will start to report COVID-19 outbreak information in schools across the state today in an attempt to provide accurate information about the spread of the coronavirus.

The data collected from each school, which will include school names and case numbers, will be given to the 45 health departments here in Michigan every week.

Officials say an outbreak is characterized as multiple cases linked together by a time or a location outside of an individual household.

The information will be posted every Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.