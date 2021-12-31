MDHHS to go follow updated CDC quarantine guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be changing quarantine guidance to coincide with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It was initially announced Wednesday that MDHHS would not be adhering to CDC guidelines regarding a reduced quarantine period.

The CDC says that quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster should be five days, followed by another five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others.

Though some guidance has changed, current precautions for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings are to stay the same.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, courtesy of MDHHS.

We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

According to MDHHS, Michigan data demonstrates that those who are unvaccinated have 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 12.2 times risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to people who are fully vaccinated.