MDHHS to issue additional food benefits in December

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits can expect an additional monthly payment this month.

The extra payment is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today.

Approximately 1.27 million Michiganders will receive additional food assistance benefits.

My administration’s top priority is putting Michiganders first by delivering on the kitchen-table fundamental issues that matter most to families. As we enter the holiday season and face rising costs, we have to ensure that everyone has enough money to put food on the table and pay the bills. By delivering additional financial relief to lower grocery bills for families, we can keep more money in people’s pockets and help them enjoy time with loved ones over the holidays.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Those eligible will see the food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from Dec. 18-27.

The benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program receive an additional minimum of $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount.

Here are the maximum benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

The addition food assistance is provided under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance by clicking here by calling 888-678-8914.