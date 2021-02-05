MDHHS to provide Covid-19 vaccination strategy update

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be providing an update on Friday on the state’s newest Covid-19 vaccination strategy.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will lead the briefing and she will be joined by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

They plan to discuss how the latest strategy is designed to get 70% of Michiganders over the age of 16 vaccinated.

The online meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:15 A.M. on Zoom.

6 News will be here for you with this information when it’s released.