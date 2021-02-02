MDHHS to provide COVID tests to educators

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a health care worker carries a COVID-19 specimen from a motorist at a drive-thru testing site outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. For a few days in December, the nation’s smallest state of Rhode Island was one of the worst places on the planet when it came to new cases of COVID-19 per capita. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that the Department will move forward with plans to offer weekly COVID-19 testing to educators.

The increased testing is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe School Testing program.

The program’s goal is to open all Michigan school districts for in-person learning by March 1.

On Jan. 8 MDHHS announced COVID-19 guidance for schools that went along with the goal of an in-person instruction option in all school districts by March 1. The guidance included availability of testing for educators.

Approximately 300 schools and 9,000 staff have signed up for testing so far.

“Voluntary testing of educators is part of the larger state strategy of keeping students, staff and communities safe while giving children the in-person instruction that they need to learn, develop and grow,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Our dedicated teachers are among the frontline workers who have stepped up during this pandemic. Giving them an opportunity to be regularly tested recognizes their sacrifices and keeps everyone safer.”

The testing program is modeled after Michigan’s pilot project that tested student-athletes and coaches.

In that program, more than 8,300 people were tested. The testing program resulted in the detection of 69 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases that otherwise could have been missed.