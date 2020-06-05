MDHHS updates COVID-19 statistics on website, provides additional data sets and information

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The coronavirus pandemic is still affecting Michigan and new cases and deaths are reported each day.

To help provide more in-depth information about coronavirus in Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is providing additional and improved statistics on its website Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

Starting today, the website will list confirmed and probable cases and deaths by age group, sex and race breakdowns for the state, preparedness regions and counties.

The website will also detail the total serologic and diagnostic tests by county and preparedness region.

And as always, the cumulative confirmed cases and deaths by date will be listed.

The new data presentation was developed by MDHHS staff using PowerBI software.

“We are continuing to improve the information we are providing as our goal is to share timely and accurate data during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Data is now being provided in visual, easy-to-understand graphs and allow users to display data by date, for their county or by preparedness region. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of MDHHS staff who made this possible.”

The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists has provided a national standard defining “probable” cases. Identifying probable cases and deaths provides a more complete picture about how COVID-19 has impacted the state. They are defined by one of the following:

Having clinical disease AND an epidemiologic link. Having a presumptive lab result AND either clinical disease OR an epidemiologic link. Having a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death without a positive COVID-19 confirmed lab result.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.