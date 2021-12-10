MDHHS urges COVID-19 boosters for teens 16 to 17-years-old

FILE – Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids 16 and 17-years-old this week.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to the vaccine booster yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging eligible Michiganders to receive their booster shot.

Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and now we can continue to protect ourselves further from COVID-19, which continues to surge in our state. Keeping our children safe includes getting them vaccinated and boosted, and this in turn will help alleviate burdens on our health care system to help avoid our children needing emergent care. We urge all Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated, and Michiganders age 16 and up receive their booster as soon as they’re eligible after their primary doses.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

The COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose may be given with other vaccines at the same time, including the flu vaccine.

The MDHHS also is urging Michiganders with compromised immune systems to receive a second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose.

To date, more than 6.1 million Michiganders aged 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.