LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is asking for proposals of places to offer up children and teens mental health resources.

The Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program gives mental health services to kids and adolescents in a school-based setting by a licensed mental health professional.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) is open to both public and non-profit entities like:

local health departments

community health centers

community mental health agencies

Federally Qualified Health Centers

non-profit hospitals or health systems

school districts

federally recognized tribes

other health care/social services organizations qualified to provide mental health care to the school age population

Applications for the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on April 15.

Grant awarding begins June 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022, with the total available amount being $1.5 million with a maximum of $110,000 per successful applicant.

Successful applicants will be invited to apply for annual renewals based on fund availability and performance.