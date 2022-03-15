LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is asking for proposals of places to offer up children and teens mental health resources.
The Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program gives mental health services to kids and adolescents in a school-based setting by a licensed mental health professional.
The Request for Proposals (RFP) is open to both public and non-profit entities like:
- local health departments
- community health centers
- community mental health agencies
- Federally Qualified Health Centers
- non-profit hospitals or health systems
- school districts
- federally recognized tribes
- other health care/social services organizations qualified to provide mental health care to the school age population
Applications for the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on April 15.
Grant awarding begins June 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022, with the total available amount being $1.5 million with a maximum of $110,000 per successful applicant.
Successful applicants will be invited to apply for annual renewals based on fund availability and performance.