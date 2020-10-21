MDOC prepares to offer new testing and video visitation

The Michigan Department of Corrections says, it has conducted about 170,000 Covid 19-tests. This includes prisoners, and staff being checked multiple times. That makes up about 3% of the state’s total tests.

“It’s labor intensive. There’s a lot of work behind the scenes getting all the materials from the warehouse to all the facilities, scheduling the testing, and getting people in to do the testing, working with the national guard in some cases to have them help with the testing,” said Public Information Officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections, Chris Gautz.

The department is now expanding testing, including into the sewer system. MDOC says, this will help stop outbreaks before they happen.

“It’s this new technique that some municipalities are doing around the country, and around the world to spot outbreaks before they really creep up. You could have a lot of asymptomatic carriers, but if you are testing the sewage you can discover outbreaks before you really realize that you would have had them otherwise,” said Gautz.

MDOC says, facilities such as Parnall Correction Facility, and Robert Cotton Correctional Facilkity in Jackson County are down to just two combined, active cases.

In order to help families stay connected, the department recently launched a new video visitation program.

“Because of the fact that we haven’t had in-person visitation since March 13th we know how truly important it is to have visits with friends, and loved ones on the outside, and maintaining those family, and friendships,” said Gautz.

The department says people should go to their website to get started. You need to use a desktop computer with access to high speed internet. There is a link below.

https://midoc.gtlvisitme.com/app