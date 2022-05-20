LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Work zones were full of speeders Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

An MDOT Facebook post says that in an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, one Michigan State Police trooper pulled over three drivers going 98, 99 and 103 in one work zone area.

“Those aren’t typos,” the post said.

MDOT ultimately asked drivers to slow down in work zones, saying that everyone should be able to make it home to their families every night.